Ky. Dept. of Education reviewing new CDC mask guidelines; will issue guidance to school districts

Vaccinated teachers and students returning to school this fall will not have to wear a mask. The CDC is leaving it up to local officials to figure out precautions for the unvaccinated.(WBRC)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Vaccinated teachers and students returning to school this fall will not have to wear a mask.

The CDC is leaving it up to local officials to figure out precautions for the unvaccinated.

“We’re trying to plan with superintendents of each school district back-to-school vaccination clinics,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

Governor Beshear says not enough children ages 12 to 17 have been vaccinated. Those younger than 12 are still not eligible.

He’s encouraging people to get the vaccine in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 like what we saw at some schools last year.

You may see entire schools that have to shut down for two weeks and go virtual. None of us want that,” Gov. Beshear said.

Some teachers in Lexington feel adults should get vaccinated to protect children.

“I think it falls on us. We’re the adults,” said Fayette County teacher Laura Rich. “If I was worried that I was being more exposed, with my age, I wouldn’t want to bring that around the kids.”

However, some parents also feel wearing a mask should be mandatory, especially with new COVID-19 variants quickly spreading. Tori Lisath says her daughter wore a mask when she returned to in-person classes.

“I like it. She never got sick. She never got Covid,” Lisath said. “We didn’t have a problem. So, I figured the masks helped.”

The Kentucky Department of Education is reviewing the new CDC guidelines and will provide school districts with more guidance.

