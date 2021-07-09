Lawsuit claims LMPD has more body cam footage from night Breonna Taylor was killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville attorney has filed suit against the Louisville Metro Police Department, alleging the public was given “misinformation” about whether body camera video exists from the night Breonna Taylor died in March 2020.

Attorney Sam Aguiar filed the lawsuit, claiming LMPD is withholding public records like additional body camera footage.

The lawsuit claims Aguiar’s office filed a request for audit trail logs for several officers on scene from LMPD in June 2020. Aguiar’s office is suggesting those logs have the additional body camera footage along with all the data surrounding the video recordings.

LMPD was allegedly asked for three weeks to gather the logs but has not yet provided them. The lawsuit is asking a judge to order LMPD to turn over the requested information.

LMPD has maintained there is no body camera footage from the officers involved in the shooting at Taylor’s home. The footage that was released previously was from body cameras worn by officers who arrived at her apartment complex after the raid.

