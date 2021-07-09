Man takes off in Fleming Co. deputy’s cruiser, leads law enforcement on multi-county chase

FLEMING COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An Indiana man is in jail in northeastern Kentucky on a long list of charges.

Fleming County deputies say they pulled over Jack Cooler on US 68 and learned he was driving a stolen car. After arresting Cooler, deputies say he got into the cruiser’s driver seat and took off, nearly hitting a deputy.

Fleming County deputies chased Cooler through Robertson, Nicholas and Bourbon counties.

Kentucky State Police say Cooler nearly hit three pedestrians in Paris, drove through a cemetery, school yard, and construction site, before flipping the car into a pond.

Cooler was booked into the Mason County Detention Center. He faces a list of charges for the chase, along with attempted murder of a police officer.

