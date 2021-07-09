Mintz putting in offseason work to improve overall game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Davion Mintz had so many positive things to say about his return to Kentucky for another season.

He wants to feel what Rupp Arena is really like and he also sees great potential with his new teammates. On a personal note, he understands that he has plenty of room for improvement. Last season, he became a big-shot maker for the Wildcats and in many ways, was the go-to guy, but he says his all-around game needs work.

“Finishing at the rim, obviously making a lot more free throws, and just this summer, honestly, we’ve been working on a lot of aspects of my game,” said Mintz. “I mean from foot work, into my jump shot, release getting off faster. Just a lot of improvements all around but definitely in those areas that I just mentioned.”

Mintz declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, but took his name out of the draft last week and said he plans to return to Lexington for another season.

He led the team in scoring with 11.5 points per game during the 2020-21 season and led the Wildcats in scoring a team-high nine times.

