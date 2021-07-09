Portion of Franklin Co. parking lot collapses, taking car down with it

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A portion of a Franklin County parking lot gave way Friday morning, nearly sending a car into the Kentucky River.

Half of a parking lot behind Chrumbaugh Properties is gone now.

An employee at Bourbon on Main next door says they first heard a rumbling coming from the back, then says they saw whole chunks of the parking lot falling into the river.

The embankment behind Crumbaugh Properties near the Capitol Avenue Bridge gave way, causing the lot to collapse.

A parked SUV did slide down the embankment during the collapse, but thankfully it did not go into the water and no one was hurt. It was pulled by a tow truck out of the wreckage.

Working next door at the time, Nick Clancy says when they started to hear rumbling, they looked out towards the river and saw some waves.

They went out to the back patio and that’s when they saw the chunks falling into the river.

“Initial reaction honestly, was I was just kind of glad it wasn’t mine. Just glad everyone is okay. Fire trucks and ambulances responded very quickly. So initially, I wanted to take a closer look of course, but I’m glad everything’s fine,” Clancy said.

Since this is private property, the property owners will now have to go through their insurance companies to handle the cleanup.

