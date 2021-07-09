Several displaced by fire possibly caused by lightning in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lightning may have sparked a fire that forced several people out of their homes Thursday night.

The fire department was called to the 1000 block of Cross Keys Road around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a possible structure fire.

Arriving crews found smoke coming from the roof of an apartment complex and quickly began evacuating people from the building, according to Maj. Jordan Sass with the Lexington Fire Department.

No one was hurt and the fire was knocked down in less than ten minutes.

The American Red Cross was notified to help several people who were displaced by the fire.

There was a strong storm with a lot of lightning in the area at the time of the fire. Maj. Saas said the cause of the fire was still under investigation, adding that a possible lightning strike was part of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.