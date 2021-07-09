Suspect in Lexington murder arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect in a deadly shooting in Lexington has been arrested.

According to the Lexington Police Department, Danzell Cruse was found and arrested in Frankfort on Thursday.

Police say Cruse is the suspect in the June shooting death of 38-year-old Jocko Diante Green, of Lexington, outside an apartment complex off Winnie Street.

Cruse is currently in the Franklin County Regional Jail on charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.