‘That’s when the magic happens’: Summer band camp brings young musicians back together

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID restrictions have winded down, summer camps have been winding up. Especially local band and music camps such as the annual Appalachian Institute of Music summer camp organized by the Country Music Highway for the Arts (CMH Arts).

“The purpose of this was to support a summer music camp that is affordable and accessible to students in our area so they don’t have to go too far away from home to get that opportunity,” said CMH Arts President and AIM Camp Director Jenny Collins.

Helping the community they know and love, come back together once again.

“It’s very difficult to sit and play by yourself. You want to play with a group of people because that’s when the magic happens,” said Collins. “Being able to come back here and spend time with my colleagues and with the kids and participate in these music-making opportunities together has just been tremendous.”

This is also many of the camp’s attendees first opportunity to be back together in an ensemble since early 2020, after the pandemic forced band classes in schools to remain virtual or forced mandatory masking of the young musicians.

“This is really the first time many of these groups have been back into an ensemble since the pandemic,” said Camp Instructor and CMH Arts Board Director Jason Johnson. “During the school year, we were socially distanced and masked so this camp gives a fresh opportunity to come back and make music as a group.”

Bringing the band back together and helping instructors get back in the saddle again.

“To be back in front of students making music brings musical life back to our community and it’s been exciting,” said Johnson.

To learn more about CMH Arts or the AIM Summer Music Camp, visit the Country Music Highway for the Arts’ website or its Facebook page.

