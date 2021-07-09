Advertisement

Woodford County COVID-19 outbreak linked to church; 80% of cases were unvaccinated

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford County currently leads Kentucky with the highest vaccination rates in the state.

Cassie Prather, with the Woodford County Health Department, says 65 percent of the adult population received their doses.

Still, a cluster of about 40 people from the area has tested positive after attending church.

While the health department is not reporting which church these cases came from, officials say the congregation was helpful in its response.

The Woodford County Health Department says the spread is also beyond county lines, with cases in Fayette and Anderson counties. One person, who does not live in Woodford County, is in the hospital.

In this instance, health officials say 80 percent of the positive cases were from people who did not get vaccinated.

Prather says the health department is speaking with other church leaders to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

“This really could happen anywhere where you have a large group of people gathering indoors, especially ones that are not vaccinated and that is the biggest threat, so the takeaway is that this could have been prevented largely and hopefully will be prevented in the future because I hope this will increase the uptake of those who get vaccinated,” Prather said.

Prather says they’re currently sending tests to a lab to see if any of these cases were the delta variant. She expects many of the results to come back positive for the variant.

Experts say the viral lead for the delta variant is higher, meaning transmission can happen more quickly.

