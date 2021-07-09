Woodyard to host golf scramble July 23 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wesley Woodyard’s playing days are over after twelve seasons in the NFL, but the former Kentucky Wildcat isn’t finished giving back to the community.

On July 23 at the University Club of Kentucky, Woodyard will be back in Lexington to host his fourth annual golf scramble through his 16Ways Foundation. The money raised will help provide resources for his youth programs and camps.

“This is one way we get a chance to be in the Lexington public and just get a chance to meet and greet people that are like-minded like us, that want to change the lives of kids, who want to continue to do work in the community and this event helps us raise funds for that,” said Woodyard. “We are definitely excited to get back in Lexington again this year and do some more work.”

The scramble is open to the public and there are a few slots left. To register, visit https://www.16ways.org/golfscramble

Speaking of golf…



🗓 Registration Deadline is July 18

$125 per golfer

⛳️ We have (5) $400 hole sponsorship slots remaining!



DM or visit https://t.co/IRkno4YVmw sign up ASAP (offer ends 7/12)



Major shoutout to sponsors @TeamCornett @CountryBoyBrew @UK_HealthCare

THANK YOU!! pic.twitter.com/jpP2Adf9LV — Wesley Woodyard (@WoodDro52) July 9, 2021

