Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Severe threat lasts through the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong to severe storms are expected through the weekend, with an active pattern staying around even through next week as well.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across our region this evening and early tonight. Some storms will likely be on the strong to severe side, producing strong/damaging winds, hail, and torrential rainfall, leading to flash flooding. As always, we can also never rule out a quick spin-up, but that threat is very low for this evening. As we move into tonight, the severe threat will slowly diminish, but a few isolated to scattered storms could stick around. Temperatures will fall through the 70s and 60s this evening and tonight.

By Sunday, a few scattered showers and storms will be around in the morning, but more areas will stay on the drier side to begin the day. Temperatures will start in the 60s before warming up throughout the afternoon into the low to mid-80s for highs. These temperatures will likely vary significantly across the Commonwealth due to more storms that enter the forecast for the afternoon and evening. Storms that build up throughout the afternoon and evening hours will be on the strong side again with a low-end severe threat.

As we head throughout next week, our pattern stays active, but storm chances will be decreasing into the middle of the week. Most days will still feature plenty of dry time with the general summer-time pop-up storm chances in the afternoons and evenings most day. Then once we get towards the end of the week into next weekend, it looks like another system could move in, providing more widespread chances again in the forecast. Highs through next week will generally stay around the mid-80s, but humidity and muggy conditions will make it feel warmer.

