Ally Blake’s Forecast | Some Stronger Storms Today

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday, everybody. Rounds of showers and storms are targeting the region this weekend, bringing the potential for a few severe storms and heavy rains. With some of the storm clusters moving over the same areas in a repeat fashion, we are on guard for some flash flooding issues.

This morning, temperatures will begin the day around the mid-60s for a mild feel. Fog can also be present in the valleys in eastern Kentucky. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking to build up during the morning hours across central and southern Kentucky before moving off to the east. While it won’t be a complete washout of a day, showers and thunderstorms will be with us on and off throughout the day. At this time, the severe threat on Saturday is staying on the low-end, but we can’t rule out a few storms being on the stronger side. Highs on Saturday will vary due to storms, but generally, we’re expecting temperatures near 80 degrees.

Of course, on Sunday we keep storm chances just as high going into the day, with a low-end severe threat for strong/damaging winds and small hail. Even as we head through much of next week, storm chances will stay in the forecast, but the good news is that rain/storm chances will stay more isolated to scattered across our region. It will still be the typical summer feel with highs in the 80s and plenty of humidity to make it feel warmer and muggier during the dry times next week. Hopefully, temps will increase back up to where we should be for this time of year.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.