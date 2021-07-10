Advertisement

‘Enough!’ Rand Paul aims to repeal mask mandate on public transit

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has his sights set on the federal mask mandate on public transportation.

Specifically, he wants the mandate removed on plane travel.

Paul tweeted on Thursday: “When the Senate returns to session, I will be introducing an immediate repeal of the mask mandate on planes. Enough! Time to stop this farce and let people travel in peace.”

The mandate is embedded in an executive order signed by President Joe Biden that requires face coverings on all public transportation, including airports and airplanes.

It remains in effect as states have repealed their own mask mandates and the CDC has relaxed its mask guidance for vaccinated people.

