Advertisement

Kentucky PSC approves 11.68% rate hike for some water customers

The Kentucky Public Service Commission on Friday approved an 11.68% rate hike to help generate...
The Kentucky Public Service Commission on Friday approved an 11.68% rate hike to help generate more that $250,000 yearly for Martin County Water infrastructure improvements.(WLUC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Martin County Water customers will be paying more on their monthly bills.

It comes after the Kentucky Public Service Commission on Friday approved an 11.68% rate hike to help generate more that $250,000 yearly for Martin County Water infrastructure improvements.

According to the order from the state PSC, the “typical” resident’s bill will go from $50.18 to $56.04 -- an increase of $5.86 a month.

“Martin District’s credit or operations will be materially impaired unless an interim rate increase is granted,” the PSC said in its order.

According to the PSC, the increase is “sufficient to generate (annual) revenues of about $250,834.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s body found covered in blood
Woman’s death in Estill County being investigated as a homicide
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit
Police say vehicles at several boat ramps on Laurel Lake have been hit by thieves. People who...
Thieves stealing catalytic converters from trucks while people are out boating
Cassie Prather, with the Woodford County Health Department, says 65 percent of the adult...
Woodford County COVID-19 outbreak linked to King’s Way Church; 80% of cases were unvaccinated
Fleming County deputies say they pulled over Jack Cooler on US 68 and learned he was driving a...
Man takes off in Fleming Co. deputy’s cruiser, leads law enforcement on multi-county chase

Latest News

Transportation officials planning major expansion to Liberty Rd. in Lexington
WATCH | Transportation officials planning major expansion to Liberty Rd. in Lexington
Update to statewide computer system in Kentucky causing headaches
WATCH | Update to statewide computer system in Kentucky causing headaches
Woodford County COVID-19 outbreak linked to church; 80% of cases were unvaccinated
WATCH|Woodford County COVID-19 outbreak linked to church; 80% of cases were unvaccinated
Kentucky offers North Laurel star Reed Sheppard
Kentucky offers North Laurel star Reed Sheppard
Thieves stealing catalytic converters from trucks while people are out boating
WATCH | Thieves stealing catalytic converters from trucks while people are out boating