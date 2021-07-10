Advertisement

Lexington physician on Delta variant: vaccine is the best protection we have

“Unfortunately, these cards are dealt, and we as a state and as a country have to respond with...
“Unfortunately, these cards are dealt, and we as a state and as a country have to respond with the best we have,” Dr. Stanton says.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the most dominant form of the virus in the US.

Experts say it has a heavier viral load, allowing it to spread quickly.

In Kentucky, doctors are paying attention to vaccination rates as Delta continues to spread.

Experts are noticing a trend. The biggest outbreaks are occurring in places with low vaccination rates.

“The vaccine is not perfect for the Delta variant, but it’s better than nothing,” says emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton.

Dr. Stanton says the vaccine may not be 90 to 95 percent effective against Delta, rather 70 to 80 percent.

The doctor says the best way to protect yourself against the virus, or any variants circulating, is to get immunized. He says Kentucky’s vaccination rate is in the middle when compared nationally.  Dr. Stanton explains rural areas tend to have lower rates for a variety of reasons. One of them is access.

This is all as we’re seeing the positivity rate in Kentucky creep higher, as of Saturday morning sitting at 3.10%.

Still, Dr. Stanton says this number isn’t always a clean piece of data.

“The positivity rate is just the percentage of the tests that are being performed and there’s a lot of variables that go into that,” Dr. Stanton says.

If considering getting the shot, Dr. Stanton recommends weighing risk and benefit.

“Unfortunately, these cards are dealt, and we as a state and as a country have to respond with the best we have,” Dr. Stanton says.

According to the doctor, the best we have is one of three shots currently on the market.

Experts say the more the virus spreads, the more likely more variants will surface.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s body found covered in blood
Woman’s death in Estill County being investigated as a homicide
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit
Police say vehicles at several boat ramps on Laurel Lake have been hit by thieves. People who...
Thieves stealing catalytic converters from trucks while people are out boating
Cassie Prather, with the Woodford County Health Department, says 65 percent of the adult...
Woodford County COVID-19 outbreak linked to King’s Way Church; 80% of cases were unvaccinated
Betty Dixon’s Daughter, Kandi Gonzalez, hasn’t been seen since June 1 when she was last seen in...
‘I know that she’s not gone’: Ky. mother continues desperate search for missing daughter

Latest News

File image
State trooper and suspect shot in Knott County
Anyone who can identify this person or truck should call Versailles Police at (859) 873-3126.
New dashcam footage shows person of interest in Woodford County hit-and-run
Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
Man charged with murdering woman found covered in blood
Today's Severe Threat
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Some Stronger Storms Today