Make your bid: Art by Fiona, other 4-legged artists can be yours

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bids for unique art from Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden animal artists are being accepted through Sunday, July 11.

Items available in the zoo’s Animal Art Auction fundraiser include masterpieces from Mai-Thai the elephant, Jomo the gorilla, and works of art from world-famous hippo Fiona.

You can bid on up to 35 different art pieces.

“Painting is an enrichment activity that some animals enjoy. It’s always voluntary and the paint that we use is non-toxic, so it’s safe for them,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “Mai-Thai the elephant has been painting for years, and she’s pretty good.”

Proceeds from the Art Auction help with the care and feeding of the animal artists and other zoo residents.

The zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

