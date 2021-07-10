Advertisement

Make your bid: Art by Fiona, other 4-legged artists can be yours

You can bid through July 11
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bids for unique art from Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden animal artists are being accepted through Sunday, July 11.

Items available in the zoo’s Animal Art Auction fundraiser include masterpieces from Mai-Thai the elephant, Jomo the gorilla, and works of art from world-famous hippo Fiona.

You can bid on up to 35 different art pieces.

“Painting is an enrichment activity that some animals enjoy. It’s always voluntary and the paint that we use is non-toxic, so it’s safe for them,” Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release. “Mai-Thai the elephant has been painting for years, and she’s pretty good.”

Proceeds from the Art Auction help with the care and feeding of the animal artists and other zoo residents.

The zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
Man charged with murdering woman found covered in blood
Betty Dixon’s Daughter, Kandi Gonzalez, hasn’t been seen since June 1 when she was last seen in...
‘I know that she’s not gone’: Ky. mother continues desperate search for missing daughter
Wife of late Estill Co. baseball coach suing Kentucky Utilities
Aidyn Tackett died Thursday, leaving a community to mourn the 13-year-old Pike County boy.
‘It’s hard to find meaning in anything right now’: Community shocked by sudden death of Pike County teen
A portion of a Franklin County parking lot gave way Friday morning, nearly sending a car into...
Portion of Franklin Co. parking lot collapses, taking car down with it

Latest News

The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up.
Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years
The Tennessee legislature was considering a bill to put a statue of Dolly Parton on state...
Parton says no (for now) to statue at Tennessee Capitol
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
Taylor Swift will release a new version of her song “Love Story” from “Fearless” on Thursday at...
Taylor Swift has finished redoing sophomore album ‘Fearless’
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall