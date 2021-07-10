Advertisement

Man charged with murdering woman found covered in blood

Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.(Three Forks Regional Jail)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested for a woman’s death in Estill County.

According to Kentucky State Police, 43-year-old Christopher Roberts was arrested and charged with murder.

50-year-old Cindy Donnela Stevens-Roberts was found Wednesday covered in blood in the road on Marbleyard Road.

Police do not know how she ended up in the road.

Christopher Roberts was also charged with tampering with physical evidence. He is in the Three Forks Regional Detention Center now.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman’s body found covered in blood
Woman’s death in Estill County being investigated as a homicide
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit
Police say vehicles at several boat ramps on Laurel Lake have been hit by thieves. People who...
Thieves stealing catalytic converters from trucks while people are out boating
Cassie Prather, with the Woodford County Health Department, says 65 percent of the adult...
Woodford County COVID-19 outbreak linked to King’s Way Church; 80% of cases were unvaccinated
Fleming County deputies say they pulled over Jack Cooler on US 68 and learned he was driving a...
Man takes off in Fleming Co. deputy’s cruiser, leads law enforcement on multi-county chase

Latest News

Today's Severe Threat
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Some Stronger Storms Today
Transportation officials planning major expansion to Liberty Rd. in Lexington
WATCH | Transportation officials planning major expansion to Liberty Rd. in Lexington
Update to statewide computer system in Kentucky causing headaches
WATCH | Update to statewide computer system in Kentucky causing headaches
Woodford County COVID-19 outbreak linked to church; 80% of cases were unvaccinated
WATCH|Woodford County COVID-19 outbreak linked to church; 80% of cases were unvaccinated