Man charged with murdering woman found covered in blood

IRVINE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested for a woman’s death in Estill County.

According to Kentucky State Police, 43-year-old Christopher Roberts was arrested and charged with murder.

50-year-old Cindy Donnela Stevens-Roberts was found Wednesday covered in blood in the road on Marbleyard Road.

Police do not know how she ended up in the road.

Christopher Roberts was also charged with tampering with physical evidence. He is in the Three Forks Regional Detention Center now.

