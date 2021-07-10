Advertisement

New dashcam footage shows person of interest in Woodford County hit-and-run

Anyone who can identify this person or truck should call Versailles Police at (859) 873-3126.
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Tennessee family is optimistic they’ll find the person responsible for severely injuring their father.

Gerald Sapp was at a rest stop in Woodford County on June 22. Police say he was pinned between his pickup truck and a semi truck. The driver of the semi then drove away.

Versailles Police have released three different dashcam videos. The third video shows a person of interest.

Angela Taylor, victim’s daughter, said it was emotional seeing the video. “I had like a breakdown. And I spent a lot of time crying that day and I was just like ‘

Taylor says her father is still in the ICU at UK Hospital. After more than two weeks of searching for the person responsible, this video gives her hope.

“Right now you’ve got a face, you’ve got a better view of that side of that truck. We now have information about the make and model possibly the truck. We know it’s a freightliner Cascadia. We know that the year model is between 2008 and 2018,” she explained.

While it’s still not clear if the driver of the white semi even knew they hit a person, police say they hope to learn more when they can talk to this person.

Taylor agreed. She just wants answers.

“Because he needs to look at my dad and say ‘I’m sorry. I’m sorry that I took this ability away from you. I’m sorry that I almost killed you. I’m sorry for what you’re going through,’ if nothing else. Because that’s really what I want. I just want some accountability.”

