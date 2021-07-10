Advertisement

Report: Kentucky to host Ohio, two others in Rupp MTE

The Wildcats are reportedly hosting Ohio, Robert Morris and Mount St. Mary’s this season.
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the...
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn. Calipari is awaiting a pivotal rulings on the eligibility of transfers before he will know who’ll be around to help the Wildcats bounce back from the coach’s first losing season in Lexington. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Kentucky will host a multi-team event this season at Rupp Arena.

The Wildcats are hosting Ohio, Robert Morris and Mount St. Mary’s as part of their regular-season schedule.

As previously announced, Kentucky is set to play Duke in the season opener November 9 at Madison Square Garden. The Wildcats are also scheduled to play at Michigan December 4. The other previously announced dates are December 11 vs. Notre Dame, December 18 vs. Ohio State and January 29 at Kansas.

The Wildcats are also reportedly hosting Albany and North Florida in the non-conference schedule. Dates have not been announced for those games.

