State trooper and suspect shot in Knott County

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CARRIE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky state trooper and a suspect were shot during a traffic stop in Knott County.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, in the Carrie Community of Knott County.

According to KSP, a trooper responded to a stolen vehicle call from a home in the area. The trooper saw the vehicle driving by and stopped the driver.

The person driving the vehicle fired a gun at the trooper, causing the trooper to return fire. During the exchange, the trooper was shot.

According to state police, a second trooper arrived on the scene and shot the vehicle operator before the person surrendered to police.

The trooper who was shot was taken to Hazard ARH and has been released. The person who shot the trooper was transferred to the University of Kentucky hospital in Lexington, where they remain in the ICU.

KSP has not released any information on who exactly was involved in the situation.

