Storms bring down power lines, lead to high water in Floyd County

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Office Facebook page(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Strong storms are moving through parts of our area and have left damage behind in at least one Eastern Kentucky county.

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page that part of Route 1428 at Allen is covered with water and may not be passable at times.

Meanwhile, officials with Martin Fire Department posted on their Facebook page that power lines are down blocking Route 1428 between Pearl Mayo Hollow and Arkansas Creek Road between Martin and Allen.

Remember, if you come across a flooded road, do NOT drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown. If you see any flooding or storm damage in your area, please let us know. You can submit your photos and reports on our WYMT weather app, our social media pages or by email to news@wymt.com. If you submit by email or social media, please include if it is your photo or video and if it is yours that you give us permission to use it on-air and online.

