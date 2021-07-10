Advertisement

‘We just beg people to please come forward’: Search for missing Floyd County woman reaches 39 days

By Cory Sanning
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The events over the last month have a family wishing for the safe return of a daughter, sister and aunt.

“We’ve got a pretty decent size search going on today,” Ronnie with Brother’s Underwater Recovery said. “It’s all due to the family, there’s no law enforcement involved.”

36-year-old Kandi Green Gonzalez was last seen in the Abbott Creek Area of Floyd County on June 1. Her family has not stopped searching for her since her disappearance, continuing their efforts on Saturday.

“We have done searches daily with individual family members helping,” Sue Abbott said.

Despite Gonzalez being gone for 39 days, the family said that they are not receiving much help from local law enforcement.

“Majority has all been on our own,” she said. “We have had a couple of days where the authorities did assist us in a couple searches. Other than that, we’ve been doing everything on our own.”

Ronnie, who wished to keep his last name anonymous, feels that this is a discouraging reality for everyone involved.

“Law enforcement should have took it into their own hands and got with this family and started searching,” Ronnie said.

Despite that, the family has not given up hope that Kandi will be found.

“My mom feels like someone out there has her, we don’t know,” Abbott said. “We know that someone knows something and we just beg people to please come forward.”

Gonzalez’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

