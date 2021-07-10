Advertisement

Wife of late Estill Co. baseball coach suing Kentucky Utilities

(Estill County Engineers Baseball)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The wife of an Estill County baseball coach is suing Kentucky Utilities for negligence.

Blake Crowe died from electrocution back in May. He was the head baseball coach at Estill County High School.

In the lawsuit, Crowe’s wife alleges KU was negligent in their maintenance of electrical equipment.

She’s now seeking punitive damages.

