Wife of late Estill Co. baseball coach suing Kentucky Utilities

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The wife of an Estill County baseball coach is suing Kentucky Utilities for negligence.

Blake Crowe died from electrocution back in May. He was the head baseball coach at Estill County High School.

In the lawsuit, Crowe’s wife alleges KU was negligent in their maintenance of electrical equipment.

She’s now seeking punitive damages.

