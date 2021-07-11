Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Severe storm threat continues this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of strong to possibly severe storms will be with us for another few days as our pattern remains active through the week ahead.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be across our region for this evening and tonight, with some dry time out there as well. At times, some of these storms could be strong to severe, with strong/damaging winds and hail being the main threats. Outside the severe threat, we’ll also watch a flash flooding threat due to all the rain we’ve experienced over the past few days. Temperatures for this evening and tonight will cool through the 70s and end up into the 60s overnight.

By Monday, we’ll begin the morning hours with a few isolated showers around but plenty of dry time as well. Temperatures will start in the mid-60s, and then throughout the day, a mix of sun and clouds will help get highs into the lower 80s by the afternoon and evening. We’ll have another low-end severe threat out there for Monday afternoon and evening. While we get in on dry time, scattered showers and thunderstorms will build up again through the afternoon and evening hours. Strong/damaging winds and hail will be the same threats again, with flash flooding being possible for regions as well.

Our active pattern continues through much of the workweek with daily storm chances. The good news is that the threat for storms will be a bit more isolated and scattered, with plenty of dry time during the days. If you’re looking for a day to get yardwork/outside work done, Wednesday and Thursday may be some of the better days of the week, but they will remain warm and humid. Highs throughout this week will stay around the mid-80s, with humidity making it feel warmer.

