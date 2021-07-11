Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day

Sunday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday everyone! The weekend is coming to a close, but not leaving us without a bang... literally.

Our stormy pattern continues today and shows little sign of going away any time soon. Waves of strong to severe storms will rumble across the region, putting down torrential rains that can cause flash flooding issues to develop. These storms will come in waves. The first wave comes early this morning this will just drop some rain into the area and help to fuel the environment for later storms. Temps will start off muggy in the upper 60′s and low 70′s before warming up to the 80′s. It won’t rain all day, but we can expect heavy downpours at times and gustier winds. If you are caught in a strong shower or storm, wait it out until it is safe.

For Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has kept us under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather to follow. The rest of the week will be humid and temps will rebound back into the mid to upper 80′s with lows in the upper 60′s. Additionally, the chance for a summer shower or storm is likely in the afternoons.

I hope you all stay weather aware and have a great day!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
Man charged with murdering woman found covered in blood
Betty Dixon’s Daughter, Kandi Gonzalez, hasn’t been seen since June 1 when she was last seen in...
‘I know that she’s not gone’: Ky. mother continues desperate search for missing daughter
Wife of late Estill Co. baseball coach suing Kentucky Utilities
Aidyn Tackett died Thursday, leaving a community to mourn the 13-year-old Pike County boy.
‘It’s hard to find meaning in anything right now’: Community shocked by sudden death of Pike County teen
File image
State trooper and suspect shot in Knott County

Latest News

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Severe threat lasts through the weekend
Today's Severe Threat
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Some Stronger Storms Today
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Widespread strong storms will be with us through the weekend, with some dry times in between
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An active pattern takes over this weekend