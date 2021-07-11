Ally Blake’s Forecast | First Alert Weather Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday everyone! The weekend is coming to a close, but not leaving us without a bang... literally.

Our stormy pattern continues today and shows little sign of going away any time soon. Waves of strong to severe storms will rumble across the region, putting down torrential rains that can cause flash flooding issues to develop. These storms will come in waves. The first wave comes early this morning this will just drop some rain into the area and help to fuel the environment for later storms. Temps will start off muggy in the upper 60′s and low 70′s before warming up to the 80′s. It won’t rain all day, but we can expect heavy downpours at times and gustier winds. If you are caught in a strong shower or storm, wait it out until it is safe.

For Monday, the Storm Prediction Center has kept us under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather to follow. The rest of the week will be humid and temps will rebound back into the mid to upper 80′s with lows in the upper 60′s. Additionally, the chance for a summer shower or storm is likely in the afternoons.

I hope you all stay weather aware and have a great day!

