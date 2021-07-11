Advertisement

Castellanos gets key hit as Reds beat Brewers 3-1

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos hits a two-run single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run single off All-Star closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1.

The Reds took three of four in the series to pull within four games of the NL Central-leading Brewers. The teams begin a three-game set in Cincinnati on Friday night.

The Brewers and Reds are the only teams in the division with winning records at the All-Star break.

