Free medical clinics coming to Kentucky.

BATH CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Gateway Area Development District, (GADD,) is partnering with Governor Andy Beshear’s office, the U.S. Department of Defense and the Department for Local Government, to host free medical clinics in five Kentucky counties.

Operation Gateway Kentucky starts Monday, July 12 and runs through July 19. The high schools in Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan counties, and the Laughlin Health Building in Morehead will serve as sites.

“These opportunities do not come along often in our area,” GADD executive director Joshua Farrow said. “It’s critically important that people take advantage of no cost medical care right now.”

Anyone in the state is welcome to get basic dental, medical or eye screenings, free of charge. Insurance and ID are not required. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. all days except July 12 and July 18. The clinics will be open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. then.

Troops, who are also medical professionals, will be on site providing treatment.

“This mimics a deployment,” Farrow said. “We have troops coming in from all over the country to provide no cost medical, dental and optometry care to individuals that are in need. While the mission primarily targets those that are uninsured or underinsured, anyone can come because there’s no residency, no IDs or proof of insurance or anything like that required.”

Farrow said these clinics are the perfect opportunity to get a check up on a person’s health.

“They are providing no-cost sports physicals to individuals, and the local health departments in our area are also going to be setting up COVID-19 vaccine clinics,” he said.

Farrow said waiting rooms will be set up inside each location. He said exams will take place in the classrooms.

