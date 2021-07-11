Italy wins Euro 2020, beats England in penalty shootout

LONDON (AP) - Italian soccer’s redemption story is complete. England’s painful half-century wait for a major title goes on and it just had be via a penalty shootout.

Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties. The match finished 1-1 after extra time.

Gianluigi Donnarumma dived to his left and saved the decisive spot kick by Bukayo Saka. It was England’s third straight failure from the penalty spot in the shooutout in front of its own fans at Wembley Stadium.

