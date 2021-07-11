Advertisement

Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’

Judge-Executive says Mother Nature has ‘hit once again’(Credit: Matt Wireman, Magoffin Judge Executive)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said Mother Nature has “hit once again” on a Facebook post.

Judge-Executive Wireman said a tree fell early Saturday morning at the county garage and damaged four trucks. Later in the afternoon, heavy rain caused the county garage to flood along with culverts plugging off, mudslides and downed trees.

No injures have been reported so far in the county.

The Judge-Executive asks people in the county to report any damage to him Facebook Messenger or by texting 606-496-8563.

He added, “If anyone has any pull with “Mother Nature,” could you ask her to play nice for a while?”

See more below:

