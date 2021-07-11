Advertisement

Man hospitalized after shooting in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington.

Police said they got the call for shots fired at 11:05 a.m. Sunday, June 11.

They went to an apartment on Loch Ness Road, where they found a man with a possibly life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

A woman at the scene told police she was involved in the shooting.

No other information was available as of Sunday afternoon. Police said they’re continuing to investigate the incident.

