Advertisement

Shocker: US falls to Nigeria 90-87 in pre-Olympic opener

The Americans return to action Monday night vs. Australia.
United States' Bam Adebayo (13) passes the ball during the team's exhibition basketball game...
United States' Bam Adebayo (13) passes the ball during the team's exhibition basketball game against Nigeria on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - This is not how USA Basketball expected to open its Olympic summer. Nigeria probably didn’t expect it, either.

If there was any expectation of invincibility for the Americans heading into the Tokyo Olympics, it’s already gone - after Nigeria shocked the U.S. on Saturday night.

Nigeria beat the U.S. 90-87, pulling off an international shocker with a roster primarily filled of little-known NBA players that found a way to defeat a group of All-NBA, All-Star and max-contract performers.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
Man charged with murdering woman found covered in blood
Betty Dixon’s Daughter, Kandi Gonzalez, hasn’t been seen since June 1 when she was last seen in...
‘I know that she’s not gone’: Ky. mother continues desperate search for missing daughter
Wife of late Estill Co. baseball coach suing Kentucky Utilities
Aidyn Tackett died Thursday, leaving a community to mourn the 13-year-old Pike County boy.
‘It’s hard to find meaning in anything right now’: Community shocked by sudden death of Pike County teen
A portion of a Franklin County parking lot gave way Friday morning, nearly sending a car into...
Portion of Franklin Co. parking lot collapses, taking car down with it

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) watches his solo home run during the ninth inning of a...
Suárez HR off Hader in 9th lifts Reds over Brewers 4-3
Kentucky offers North Laurel star Reed Sheppard
Kentucky offers North Laurel star Reed Sheppard
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the...
Report: Kentucky to host Ohio, two others in Rupp MTE
Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) encourages the crowd in the second half...
Woodyard to host golf scramble July 23 in Lexington