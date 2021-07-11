Advertisement

Suárez HR off Hader in 9th lifts Reds over Brewers 4-3

The Reds pull within five games of the NL Central-leading Brewers.
Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) watches his solo home run during the ninth inning of a...
Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) watches his solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Eugenio Suárez hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning against All-Star closer Josh Hader and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in a game that included three ejections.

Suárez hit a 2-0 pitch from Hader into the second deck of the right-field bleachers for his 18th homer. Heath Hembree took care of Milwaukee in the bottom half for his second consecutive save and sixth overall, helping the Reds pull within five games of the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Milwaukee star Christian Yelich and manager Craig Counsell were ejected, as was Reds star Joey Votto.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
Man charged with murdering woman found covered in blood
Betty Dixon’s Daughter, Kandi Gonzalez, hasn’t been seen since June 1 when she was last seen in...
‘I know that she’s not gone’: Ky. mother continues desperate search for missing daughter
Wife of late Estill Co. baseball coach suing Kentucky Utilities
Aidyn Tackett died Thursday, leaving a community to mourn the 13-year-old Pike County boy.
‘It’s hard to find meaning in anything right now’: Community shocked by sudden death of Pike County teen
A portion of a Franklin County parking lot gave way Friday morning, nearly sending a car into...
Portion of Franklin Co. parking lot collapses, taking car down with it

Latest News

United States' Bam Adebayo (13) passes the ball during the team's exhibition basketball game...
Shocker: US falls to Nigeria 90-87 in pre-Olympic opener
Kentucky offers North Laurel star Reed Sheppard
Kentucky offers North Laurel star Reed Sheppard
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari gestures during the...
Report: Kentucky to host Ohio, two others in Rupp MTE
Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) encourages the crowd in the second half...
Woodyard to host golf scramble July 23 in Lexington