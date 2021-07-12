Advertisement

10-year-old Kentucky boy helps police find missing elderly woman

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown police are calling one Creekside Elementary School student a hero.

After a woman was missing from her nursing home, 10-year-old Alex Aguilar helped return her to safety.

When Alex Aguilar saw an elderly woman outside his front door, he says he knew something wasn’t right.

“She said that she couldn’t breathe anymore,” Alex said.

Alex says she was shaking and distraught. His family says he let the woman inside. They say Alex felt for her and then started praying for her. Alex calmed the woman down, gave her water, and flagged down police.

It turns out the woman was missing from Dover Manor Assisted Living.

“Some major cities and major crime could happen in front of them, and no one would contact the police,” said Captain Josh Nash, Georgetown Police Department. “Here in Georgetown, it’s just the opposite.”

Nash says when Alex stepped up, he probably saved the woman’s life.

“With the temperatures being so high, and her not having water and walking away, there’s a wooded area behind that she could have gotten lost in, the interstate’s close,” Nash said.

The Georgetown Police Department posted pictures about this story on their Facebook page. On that page, teachers from Creekside Elementary School commented saying Alex is a helper in the classroom also.

The Bluegrass Cycling Club is also saying thank you to Alex by buying him a brand-new bike.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Man hospitalized after shooting in Lexington
Overtime: Mayor Pete Buttigieg discusses health care, gun control and jobs
Free medical clinics coming to Kentucky
Stephanie Harris is hoping to find and thank the people who helped her parents after a car wreck.
Daughter works to find Good Samaritans who pulled parents from burning car
Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
Man charged with murdering woman found covered in blood
The Lexington-based company used new technology to recover its stolen fleet of trucks.
Lexington-based landscaping company uses new tech to recover stolen trucks

Latest News

Swings for Soldiers
Jacob Tamme hosts 11th annual Swings for Soldiers Classic
Harmon seeking GOP nomination in race for Kentucky governor
WATCH | Harmon seeking GOP nomination in race for Kentucky governor
10-year-old Kentucky boy helps police find missing elderly woman
WATCH | 10-year-old Kentucky boy helps police find missing elderly woman
Out & About - Vine & Branch
WATCH | Out & About - Vine & Branch
Concern over Delta variant spreading in rural areas of Southern & Eastern Kentucky
WATCH | Concern over Delta variant spreading in rural areas of Southern & Eastern Kentucky