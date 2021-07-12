10-year-old Kentucky boy helps police find missing elderly woman

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown police are calling one Creekside Elementary School student a hero.

After a woman was missing from her nursing home, 10-year-old Alex Aguilar helped return her to safety.

When Alex Aguilar saw an elderly woman outside his front door, he says he knew something wasn’t right.

“She said that she couldn’t breathe anymore,” Alex said.

Alex says she was shaking and distraught. His family says he let the woman inside. They say Alex felt for her and then started praying for her. Alex calmed the woman down, gave her water, and flagged down police.

It turns out the woman was missing from Dover Manor Assisted Living.

“Some major cities and major crime could happen in front of them, and no one would contact the police,” said Captain Josh Nash, Georgetown Police Department. “Here in Georgetown, it’s just the opposite.”

Nash says when Alex stepped up, he probably saved the woman’s life.

“With the temperatures being so high, and her not having water and walking away, there’s a wooded area behind that she could have gotten lost in, the interstate’s close,” Nash said.

The Georgetown Police Department posted pictures about this story on their Facebook page. On that page, teachers from Creekside Elementary School commented saying Alex is a helper in the classroom also.

The Bluegrass Cycling Club is also saying thank you to Alex by buying him a brand-new bike.

