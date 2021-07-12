Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Our active pattern continues much of this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While our severe threat will slowly diminish after today, a very wet pattern will stay with us through much of this week and into this next weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around our region through this evening and tonight. Fortunately, we will have breaks from the rain at times, but once storms pick back up for areas, they can quickly put down some torrential rain. A low-end severe threat will also be with us through this evening and into early tonight, with our main threat being damaging winds. Once we move later into tonight and overnight, that severe threat will diminish with a few isolated to scattered showers remaining around.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper-60s. Like the past few mornings, a few isolated to scattered showers will be around, but generally, most will begin on the dry side. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with humidity sticking around as well. Once we get into the afternoon and evening, highs are expected only to reach the upper-70s and lower-80s, coming in well below our average. We’ll also have more scattered showers and thunderstorms build up during this time, and some could be on the strong side, but we aren’t expecting a severe threat with them.

Our active pattern stays with us but a bit more isolated on Wednesday and more dry time on Thursday. However, as we head into the end of the weekend and next weekend, another system will move into our region and park itself right on top of us, producing more active weather. We will be in a very wet pattern throughout the week that could lead to more localized high water issues some days. The only silver lining is that we are still leaving any chance of 90-degree weather out of the forecast as highs will stay in the 80s throughout the entire week. There will be humidity to deal with though, as the moisture sticks around.

