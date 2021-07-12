Advertisement

Austin Schultz drafted in 10th round by Detroit Tigers

Schultz batted .329 with 46 runs, six homers and 26 RBI last season.
UK Athletics
(WYMT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Austin Schultz was drafted with the No. 285 overall pick in the 10th round by the Detroit Tigers.

He was the second Wildcat drafted on Monday, joining his teammate John Rhodes. He went No. 76 overall to Baltimore.

Schultz batted .329 with 46 runs, six homers and 26 RBI last season. He led the team with 71 hits and ranked second in the Southeastern Conference with 22 stolen bases in 24 attempts. He tallied 24 multi-hit games, the second-most in the SEC during the regular season.

UK now has had 26 total draft picks under head coach Nick Mingione and his staff since 2017, including 15 who have gone in the first 10 rounds. Earlier, Rhodes joined Evan White (1st round, 2017), Zack Thompson (1st, 2019), Sean Hjelle (2nd, 2018), Riley Mahan (3rd, 2018) and Tristan Pompey (3rd, 2018) as Wildcats selected in the top 90 picks during that span.

