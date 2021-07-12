Advertisement

Biden administration asks judge to dismiss TikTok appeal

Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing...
Despite moving to dismiss the TikTok and WeChat appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The White House is moving to toss out an appeal filed by the Trump administration, involving the popular social media app TikTok.

The new motion calls the appeal practically moot because President Joe Biden has already issued an executive order that scrapped the former president’s proposed restrictions against TikTok and WeChat.

Last year, Trump tried to ban those Chinese-linked apps from in the United States, claiming they pose a national security risk.

But multiple courts issued injunctions blocking those moves, which the Trump administration appealed.

Despite moving to dismiss those appeals, the Biden administration is developing its own criteria for assessing national security risks by foreign-owned apps.

U.S. policymakers are concerned TikTok and other apps could give China access to the personal data of Americans or spread misinformation.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Man hospitalized after shooting in Lexington
Overtime: Mayor Pete Buttigieg discusses health care, gun control and jobs
Free medical clinics coming to Kentucky
Stephanie Harris is hoping to find and thank the people who helped her parents after a car wreck.
Daughter works to find Good Samaritans who pulled parents from burning car
Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
Man charged with murdering woman found covered in blood
The Lexington-based company used new technology to recover its stolen fleet of trucks.
Lexington-based landscaping company uses new tech to recover stolen trucks

Latest News

The company logo of Royal Philips NV sits on the head office in Amsterdam, Netherlands,...
Philips recalls ventilators, CPAP machines
Nick Dunlap is the first round leader at 7-under.
Dunlap, Troutman lead charge at Boys Junior PGA Championship
Firefighters across the U.S. West are struggling to contain wildfires.
Firefighters make progress against big fires in US West
The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough...
Police officer put on administrative duty for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle