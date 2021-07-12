Advertisement

Bucks blowout: Giannis has 41, Suns’ NBA Finals lead now 2-1

Devin Booker shot 3 for 14, scoring just 10 points.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to a basket against the Phoenix Suns...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to a basket against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Milwaukee won 120-100. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 13 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks pounded Phoenix 120-100, cutting the Suns’ lead to 2-1 in the NBA Finals.

The first Finals game in Milwaukee since 1974 went to the home team in a romp, with Antetokounmpo and the bigger Bucks overwhelming the smallish Suns to the tune of a 20-2 advantage in second-chance points. Game 4 is Wednesday night, with the series now guaranteed to go back to Phoenix afterward.

Chris Paul had 19 points and nine assists, but the Suns got next to nothing from his star backcourt mate. Devin Booker shot 3 for 14, scoring just 10 points. 

