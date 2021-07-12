Advertisement

Central Ky. A&W locations to give away free floats, collect donations for Disabled American Veterans

From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6, the A&W locations in Lexington and Richmond...
From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6, the A&W locations in Lexington and Richmond will serve free small Root Beer Floats, no purchase necessary.(A&W)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The A&W Restaurants in Lexington and Richmond are giving away free Root Beer floats and collecting donations for Disabled American Veterans on National Root Beer Float Day.

From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6, the A&W locations will serve free small Root Beer Floats, no purchase necessary. Guests will also be encouraged to make a donation to DAV.

Local DAV volunteers will be at the locations to greet folks and thank them for their support.

“A&W has a long history of supporting veterans,” said A&W CEO Kevin Bazner.

Since 2013, A&W has raised more than $800,000 for veteran’s groups during National Root Beer Float Day.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Man hospitalized after shooting in Lexington
Overtime: Mayor Pete Buttigieg discusses health care, gun control and jobs
Free medical clinics coming to Kentucky
Stephanie Harris is hoping to find and thank the people who helped her parents after a car wreck.
Daughter works to find Good Samaritans who pulled parents from burning car
Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
Man charged with murdering woman found covered in blood
The Lexington-based company used new technology to recover its stolen fleet of trucks.
Lexington-based landscaping company uses new tech to recover stolen trucks

Latest News

Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant operators place the first M55 rockets...
First nerve agent rockets destroyed at Blue Grass Army Depot
Grant County deputies are searching for a victim and suspect possibly involved in a shooting...
Deputies search for suspect involved in Grant County shooting
A low-end severe threat will be with us through this evening and into early tonight with...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Our active pattern continues much of this week
African American Thoroughbred owners are taking the reins and educating other young African...
Organizations team up to educate young African American men about horse racing industry