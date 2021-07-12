Central Ky. A&W locations to give away free floats, collect donations for Disabled American Veterans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The A&W Restaurants in Lexington and Richmond are giving away free Root Beer floats and collecting donations for Disabled American Veterans on National Root Beer Float Day.

From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6, the A&W locations will serve free small Root Beer Floats, no purchase necessary. Guests will also be encouraged to make a donation to DAV.

Local DAV volunteers will be at the locations to greet folks and thank them for their support.

“A&W has a long history of supporting veterans,” said A&W CEO Kevin Bazner.

Since 2013, A&W has raised more than $800,000 for veteran’s groups during National Root Beer Float Day.

