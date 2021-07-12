Advertisement

City of Corbin restaurant hosting event with Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Austin City Saloon is Corbin will be hosting “Whiskey and War Stories” this week.

In partnership with Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey, the event will give people the chance to try the company’s signature bourbon and hear war stories from guest speaker Scott Neil, one of the 12 “Horse Soldiers” who fought during the Afghanistan War, inspiring the film “12 Strong.”

“It was no small feat...what they did...and I think bourbon is part of the reason...it’s a good bourbon that people are coming in to see it...but they really want to hear this man’s story because it’s such a phenomenal story,” Austin City Saloon Owner Josh Brock said.

Tickets are $95 and the event is at an 80 person capacity. Brock said they have around ten tickets left.

The event will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To purchase tickets you can go here.

