Deputies search for suspect involved in Grant County shooting

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Grant County deputies are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect they say was involved in a shooting Monday.

Chief Deputy Col. Todd Cummins of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded around midnight to the report of shots fired at a Sunoco gas station in Crittenden.

After speaking with two witnesses at the scene and reviewing the video inside and outside the store, Cummins says that deputies determined that Lanny D. Slaughter shot at or around an unidentified man after the two had an argument. The video shows that the man was not hit nor was he injured.

Col. Cummins says a Kentucky State Trooper found the vehicle involved in the shooting around 4:15 a.m on Camary Drive.

An investigation led deputies to believe that Slaughter was at a mobile home on Angela Drive but they did not find him.

Col. Cummins says charges will be filed against the suspect.

