Downtown Lexington bridge closed for roadwork

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is blocked off as crews begin repair work.

The MLK Jr. Boulevard Bridge is closed while road crews repair the steel armored edging along the bridge.

It will be closed for the next four days.

Officials described the work as routine and more cosmetic than structural.

“We noticed several months ago some minor failures in some concrete along what we call the armored edge,” said Construction Supervisor George Milligan. “It is a strip of metal that goes across, and it’s really in there so that when vehicles cross when they hit the two types of surfaces, it won’t wear.”

Milligan said crews would be chipping a portion of the edge away to put new material on it. Then, they will pave it back the way it was.

While the work is going on, city officials are posting detours for drivers coming through downtown.

If you’re going north from High Street toward Main Street, you can use Rose Street or North Limestone.

If you’re going south from Main St., use Rose St. or South Upper St.

Officials said if everything goes according to plan, the bridge will be reopened by the end of the week.

Crews will be closing the MLK Boulevard bridge this morning at 7 to start repairs. The repairs are expected to take about 4 days. Northbound drivers are being detoured along Rose Street, and North Limestone. Southbound drivers should take Rose Street and South Upper. pic.twitter.com/ZTl2XN5yo3 — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) July 12, 2021

