Dunlap, Troutman lead charge at Boys Junior PGA Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Alabama commit Nick Dunlap leads the 2021 Boys Junior PGA Championship after the first round at 7-under.

Dunlap, the No. 2 ranked golfer in the Junior Ryder Cup Standings, shot a 64 on Monday at Kearney Hill in Lexington. Louisville’s Matthew Troutman is one stroke back at 6-under. The 2020 AJGA Robinson Champion is an Elon University commit.

Four golfers are three strokes back of the lead at 4-under. That group includes Wells Williams, No. 5 on the Junior Ryder Cup standings.

There are eight Kentucky golfers in the field of 144 this week at Kearney Hill. Lexington’s Hayden Adams (1-under) and Cayden Pope (Even) are in the hunt. Troutman is the top Kentucky golfer after the opening round at 6-under.

