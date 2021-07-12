Advertisement

Family pleads, ‘Do what’s right,’ as search for missing Pike County man enters month three

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pike County family has doubled its recovery reward as the search for Mike Dixon continues.

Mike was last seen April 13 in the Tug Fork community of Belfry, but no one has had contact with him since that day. Kentucky State Police opened an investigation and the family began searching, but as resources were tapped out and the hours continue to tick away, the family is still waiting for answers.

“And when I heard it, you can imagine my heart just was very heavy,” said Mike’s mother Deanne Dixon. “But my hope was high... in the beginning.”

Dixon’s mother said the family has worked to hold its composure as the search continues, but they have resigned to the idea that they are no longer looking at a rescue.

“It’s just been a nightmare that we’ve not been able to wake up from, because the sorrow and the grief of losing a child is so great,” said his mother. “We can’t bring him back. God knows we wish we could, but we know that’s not gonna happen. But, with everything in us, we do desire that if anyone would help us to recover him. It would give this family so much closure and the nightmare wouldn’t be as bad.”

Still, they say there will be no semblance of closure until they are able to bury Mike in the family plot where he belongs.

“For one time, if it’s the only time, do what’s right and help us recover our loved one,” said his mother. ”Help us recover Mike so his family can give him the respect that any person deserves. He’s dearly loved. If anyone would put their self in our place and look at it as how they would feel if it was their family member; I plead with all my heart.”

The family increased its reward to $10,000 for anyone who can lead them to Mike’s body, saying they know someone has the information they need to finally get a good night’s sleep and they are not interested in “causing any trouble for anyone.”

“I don’t wanna leave this world with not knowing where my son is,” she said. “We can’t have closure and I can never rest- and my heart can’t hardly bear the thought of him being some place where we can’t at least claim his body and give him a proper resting place.

If you have information about Mike’s disappearance, contact the family at (606)427-9133 or (304)426-6443. You can also reach KSP at (606)433-7711. Callers may remain anonymous, but his mother maintains that this is not about bringing prosecution forward. It is about bringing peace to the family.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Man hospitalized after shooting in Lexington
Overtime: Mayor Pete Buttigieg discusses health care, gun control and jobs
Free medical clinics coming to Kentucky
Stephanie Harris is hoping to find and thank the people who helped her parents after a car wreck.
Daughter works to find Good Samaritans who pulled parents from burning car
Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
Man charged with murdering woman found covered in blood
The Lexington-based company used new technology to recover its stolen fleet of trucks.
Lexington-based landscaping company uses new tech to recover stolen trucks

Latest News

Nick Dunlap is the first round leader at 7-under.
Dunlap, Troutman lead charge at Boys Junior PGA Championship
City of Corbin excited to get the ball rolling on KFC themed musical
City of Corbin officials excited to get the ball rolling on KFC-themed musical
UK Athletics
Austin Schultz drafted in 10th round by Detroit Tigers
Rural Ky. areas, some hospitals seeing rise in COVID-19 cases
Mike Dixon
Family pleads ‘do what’s right’ as search for missing Pike County man enters month three- 4:30 p.m.