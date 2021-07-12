Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 164 new COVID-19 cases; 3.38% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 164 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 467,612 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.38% positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 33 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were two new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Monday. That brings the state total to 7,265.

As of Monday, 233 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 70 are in the ICU, and 30 are on ventilators.

