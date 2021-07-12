High school football practice officially begins in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The KHSAA dead period is over and it is time for high school football practice to begin.

Teams across the state opened up helmet-only practices Monday morning and Monday afternoon. Unlike a year ago when there were no summer workouts due to COVID-19, it is refreshing to see athletes working out and getting ready for the upcoming season.

“It’s great to be out here with these kids and these coaches and just the excitement of getting started you know,” said Frederick Douglass head coach Nathan McPeek. “We are kind of rebuilding on the offensive line so I’m excited to kind of see who steps up there as we get into pads and camp going into our scrimmages.”

“That’s why we like to go in the mornings,” said Madison Central head coach Mike Holcomb. “We can sort of graduate to the heat today and it sort of warms up while we’re practicing, but yeah, I’d like to see it stay like this.”

