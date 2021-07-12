Advertisement

High school football practice officially begins in Kentucky

The KHSAA dead period ended on July 9.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The KHSAA dead period is over and it is time for high school football practice to begin.

Teams across the state opened up helmet-only practices Monday morning and Monday afternoon. Unlike a year ago when there were no summer workouts due to COVID-19, it is refreshing to see athletes working out and getting ready for the upcoming season.

“It’s great to be out here with these kids and these coaches and just the excitement of getting started you know,” said Frederick Douglass head coach Nathan McPeek. “We are kind of rebuilding on the offensive line so I’m excited to kind of see who steps up there as we get into pads and camp going into our scrimmages.”

“That’s why we like to go in the mornings,” said Madison Central head coach Mike Holcomb. “We can sort of graduate to the heat today and it sort of warms up while we’re practicing, but yeah, I’d like to see it stay like this.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Man hospitalized after shooting in Lexington
Overtime: Mayor Pete Buttigieg discusses health care, gun control and jobs
Free medical clinics coming to Kentucky
Stephanie Harris is hoping to find and thank the people who helped her parents after a car wreck.
Daughter works to find Good Samaritans who pulled parents from burning car
Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
Man charged with murdering woman found covered in blood
The Lexington-based company used new technology to recover its stolen fleet of trucks.
Lexington-based landscaping company uses new tech to recover stolen trucks

Latest News

Nick Dunlap is the first round leader at 7-under.
Dunlap, Troutman lead charge at Boys Junior PGA Championship
UK Athletics
Austin Schultz drafted in 10th round by Detroit Tigers
Swings for Soldiers
Jacob Tamme hosts 11th annual Swings for Soldiers Classic
John Rhodes and Jake Plastiak hit three home runs as the Wildcats power to 8-2 victory
John Rhodes drafted in third round by Orioles