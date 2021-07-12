Advertisement

Jacob Tamme hosts 11th annual Swings for Soldiers Classic

Swings for Soldiers
Swings for Soldiers(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky tight end Jacob Tamme hosted the 11th annual Swings for Soldiers Classic Monday afternoon at the University Club of Lexington.

Over the last decade, they have raised over $1,000,000 dollars for U.S. soldiers. Every year at the golf classic, the Tamme family is joined by friends, family, and many volunteers to help produce an amazing event that benefits a great organization – Homes For Our Troops.

They’ve built ten houses for veterans and Tamme says he’s once again grateful to give back.

The 2021 honoree is Joshua Sust. The release on the Swings for Soldiers Classic website had this to say:

“On November 12, 2011, during his deployment to Musa Quala, Afghanistan, Cpl Sust was on patrol when his vehicle drove over a pressure plate improvised explosive device (IED). The blast ejected Josh out of the vehicle, resulting in severe damage to his left leg, left arm, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and hearing loss. For over three years, doctors attempted limb salvage on his left leg. During that time, Josh endured constant pain and a decreased quality of life. In August 2015, he made the life-changing decision to amputate below the left knee. Now medically retired, Josh enjoys spending his days hunting and fishing. A huge Bengals football fan, he likes attending games whenever he can. Joshua feels grateful to receive a specially adapted custom home. “First and foremost thank you all for this amazing life-changing gift. Without your donations, none of this would be possible. I will not take this for granted and will pay it forward every way I can. You gave me freedom and independence. It is men and women like you that make this country so great.”

