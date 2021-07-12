Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern is loaded with wet weather

Showers & storms return
Showers & storms return
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A frontal boundary is out there and not making any forward motion.

Showers & thunderstorms will be very active this week. We will be on the southern side of a cold front. It keeps us right in the middle of the active weather pattern. Daily chances of showers & thunderstorms will be hanging out with us. Some of these will bring locally heavy rounds of rain. This pattern is loaded with water. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see some local high water issues at some point this week.

Temperatures will likely run below normal for most of it. Mainly because we will have all the rain around the area. Some days won’t even get out of the 70s. It is that kind of run with temperatures. Downright cool for this time of year.

Take care of each other!

