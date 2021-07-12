John Rhodes drafted in third round by Orioles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Baltimore Orioles have drafted Kentucky standout John Rhodes with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round of the MLB Draft.

Rhodes becomes the sixth UK player to be picked in the top 90 picks over the past five drafts. Rhodes was the National Co-Freshman of the Year during the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020. Last season, he led the Wildcats in runs (47), doubles (15), walks (28) and hit by pitch (18). He drove in 36 runs, clubbed 11 home runs, stole seven bases, had 12 multi-hit games and 10 multi-RBI games in 2021.

UK now has had 25 total draft picks under head coach Nick Mingione and his staff since 2017. Rhodes joins Evan White (1st round, 2017), Zack Thompson (1st, 2019), Sean Hjelle (2nd, 2018), Riley Mahan (3rd, 2018) and Tristan Pompey (3rd, 2018) as Wildcats selected in the top 90 picks during that span.

