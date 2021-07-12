Advertisement

John Rhodes drafted in third round by Orioles

Rhodes becomes the sixth UK player to be picked in the top 90 picks over the past five drafts.
John Rhodes and Jake Plastiak hit three home runs as the Wildcats power to 8-2 victory
John Rhodes and Jake Plastiak hit three home runs as the Wildcats power to 8-2 victory
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Baltimore Orioles have drafted Kentucky standout John Rhodes with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round of the MLB Draft.

Rhodes becomes the sixth UK player to be picked in the top 90 picks over the past five drafts. Rhodes was the National Co-Freshman of the Year during the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020. Last season, he led the Wildcats in runs (47), doubles (15), walks (28) and hit by pitch (18). He drove in 36 runs, clubbed 11 home runs, stole seven bases, had 12 multi-hit games and 10 multi-RBI games in 2021.

UK now has had 25 total draft picks under head coach Nick Mingione and his staff since 2017. Rhodes joins Evan White (1st round, 2017), Zack Thompson (1st, 2019), Sean Hjelle (2nd, 2018), Riley Mahan (3rd, 2018) and Tristan Pompey (3rd, 2018) as Wildcats selected in the top 90 picks during that span.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Man hospitalized after shooting in Lexington
Overtime: Mayor Pete Buttigieg discusses health care, gun control and jobs
Free medical clinics coming to Kentucky
Stephanie Harris is hoping to find and thank the people who helped her parents after a car wreck.
Daughter works to find Good Samaritans who pulled parents from burning car
Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
Man charged with murdering woman found covered in blood
The Lexington-based company used new technology to recover its stolen fleet of trucks.
Lexington-based landscaping company uses new tech to recover stolen trucks

Latest News

CJ Fredrick
UK guard Fredrick has ‘minor procedure’ on injured leg
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to a basket against the Phoenix Suns...
Bucks blowout: Giannis has 41, Suns’ NBA Finals lead now 2-1
Italy's players celebrate with trophy after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final...
Italy wins Euro 2020, beats England in penalty shootout
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos hits a two-run single during the ninth inning of a baseball...
Castellanos gets key hit as Reds beat Brewers 3-1