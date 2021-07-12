Advertisement

Lexington Rabbi speaks at national rally against antisemitism

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin represents Kentucky at national rally.
Rabbi Shlomo Litvin represents Kentucky at national rally.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., (WKYT) - Thousands gathered at the U.S. Capitol to protest antisemitism Sunday.

Rabbi Shlomo Litvin, with Chabad of the Bluegrass, was one of the speakers at the “No Fear Rally.” He shared a message of pride in one’s faith and culture.

“There’s certainly something very special about standing with the Capitol as your backdrop as you speak to your core values,” he said.

Litvin talked about connecting to his background, his community and his identity.

“The first step to combat hate is to stand up proudly as a Jew,” he said.

Speakers said this gathering comes after a rise in hate. Litvin said he’s fighting the negativity with light.

“I spent the entire day, besides when I was speaking, helping young Jews to wrap tefillin...to stand there and pray with someone again and again, for many of them, the first time they’re doing it in weeks, months or years, was a tremendously beautiful moment,” he said.

He said he’s proud to represent Kentucky and the progress made here noting Holocaust education and the state recognizing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism.

“To share that point of view, that message of the Rebbe, and that encouragement, coming from a place that some might not expect it to, I think was incredibly powerful,” Litvin said.

Alliance for Israel, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, and more groups took part in the rally.

