Lexington’s MLK bridge closing for repairs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Martin Luther King Blvd. bridge will be closed for several days while crews make some repairs.

The bridge between Main Street and High Street will close at 7 a.m. Monday.

City officials said the bridge needs steel armored edging repairs.

Drivers headed northbound can use Rose Street or North Limestone Street to get around the closure.

Southbound traffic will need to use Rose Street or South Upper Street to avoid the bridge.

The closure is expected to last four days.

While the bridge is closed to traffic, the sidewalk on the bridge will remain open.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.